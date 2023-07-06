Dreams Do Come True! KFC's Colonel Sanders Is Now A Character In Street Fighter 6

Every once in a while, a restaurant mascot makes its way into pop culture. Ronald McDonald, Little Caesar, and Colonel Sanders have all joined the ranks of the most iconic food mascots of all time, though Colonel Sanders is a little bit different. He was a real person with a real-life story.

Because Colonel Sanders isn't pure fiction, unlike most other food mascots, he has earned a few unique honors. In 2019, for instance, KFC created a CGI Colonel Sanders that posed as a virtual influencer for platforms like Instagram. His odd popularity continues to extend into the present, where the Colonel has been cast as a character in the latest "Street Fighter" video game.

"Street Fighter" originated in 1987 as a Japanese arcade game and, to date, has 30 total variations with the 2023 release of "Street Fighter 6." The new game includes a whole host of characters, but obviously, we're most excited about the opportunity to play as a shady Colonel Sanders. However, even if you play as Colonel Sanders, you won't be frying any chicken in this particular video game.