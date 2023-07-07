A New McDonald's Cookies And Creme-Flavored Pie Was Spotted

U.S. customers have long been jealous of the variety of McDonald's pie flavors other countries can access, such as Australia's crème brûlée flavor, or the mouth-watering chocolate pies that pop up in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. But Malaysia and Hong Kong's cookies and cream pie has been one of the most coveted, and fans are thrilled it's been spotted in domestic McDonald's locations.

"YESSSSSS! The Cookies and Cream pie from McDonald's is coming to the US and has already been spotted!" Instagrammer food reviewer @snackolator wrote. "This is a pie I've posted about a few times over the years and wished McDonald's would bring it to the States and it is finally here!"

The cookies and cream pie has a cookie outer shell and a vanilla cream middle and is 220 calories — ten calories less than the apple pie. After being seen at McDonald's locations in Oklahoma, Ohio, and New Jersey, the new pies are expected to roll out nationwide.