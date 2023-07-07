The Humble Origins Of Potato Chip Sandwiches

Despite every youth's belief that they created the potato chip sandwich, this legendary meal has a couple of colorful origin stories of questionable veracity. According to the Irish satirical newspaper The Waterford Whispers, Noreen O'Neill invented the crisp — British for chips — sandwich in 1961 as a cheap way to feed her 18 kids. The magazine would have us believe that Meryl Streep portrayed O'Neill in an Oscar-winning biopic called "When the Chips are Down." The fictional foul-mouthed but resourceful mother may not have invented the crisp sandwich, but it's likely that its origins were equally spontaneous and humble. Who actually created the potato chip sandwich is up for debate.

In 1951 an article appeared in the Democrat and Chronicle called "How About a Nice, Er.. Potato Chip Sandwich?" The author, John B. Kenny shares recipes geared towards the newspaper's male readers, and talks about a conversation with Mr. Martindale, who enquires whether Kenny has ever had a potato chip sandwich. "I confessed that I had not. He assured me it is delicious and then gave me the recipe." What follows is the recipe for the potato chip sandwich: two slices any kind of bread; large handful of selected (flat) potato chips; 1/16 pound of butter.

Regardless of who invented it, the popularity of the potato chip sandwich is undeniable, and chef Nigella Lawson's decision to post an Instagram video of herself making a crisp sandwich succeeded in renewing interest in it. Nigella insists on plain soft white bread, a bit of butter, and a satisfyingly crunchy handful of crisps. And that's it.