Costco Canada's Ready-To-Eat Meals Have Us Looking At Plane Tickets

Costco has not only become a one-stop shop for all of your bulk item needs, but also has a wide selection of meals that are frozen, fresh, and ready-to-eat for you to drool over. However, structurally, you may not be able to tell one Costco warehouse from the next when you get down to the nitty-gritty of their food selection since there may be some meals and snacks that differ from location to location. The Costco's found in Canada have all the Kirkland Signature brand products you may recognize from those featured in the United States, but one step through its prepared meals section and you may feel a pang of jealousy about the delicacies that Canadians get to pick from. In a TikTok video, the user takes the viewer through all the goods you can get when you visit a Costco north of the border.

Costcos in Canada are jam-packed with all of the Canadian staples such as massive bags of Ruffles All Dressed chips, and large boxes of mixed chocolate bars like Aero and Coffee Crisp bars. However, there are some prepared meals that you may not find back in the U.S.