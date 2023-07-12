Costco Canada's Ready-To-Eat Meals Have Us Looking At Plane Tickets
Costco has not only become a one-stop shop for all of your bulk item needs, but also has a wide selection of meals that are frozen, fresh, and ready-to-eat for you to drool over. However, structurally, you may not be able to tell one Costco warehouse from the next when you get down to the nitty-gritty of their food selection since there may be some meals and snacks that differ from location to location. The Costco's found in Canada have all the Kirkland Signature brand products you may recognize from those featured in the United States, but one step through its prepared meals section and you may feel a pang of jealousy about the delicacies that Canadians get to pick from. In a TikTok video, the user takes the viewer through all the goods you can get when you visit a Costco north of the border.
Costcos in Canada are jam-packed with all of the Canadian staples such as massive bags of Ruffles All Dressed chips, and large boxes of mixed chocolate bars like Aero and Coffee Crisp bars. However, there are some prepared meals that you may not find back in the U.S.
Mouth-watering meal options you might only find at a Canadian Costco
Taking the viewer through the aisles of a Costco in Vancouver, British Columbia, and highlighting some of the items that you may only find in the great white north, this TikTok video has us yearning for some of the Canadian treats.
Ready-made items such as heaping portions of creamy butter chicken, large pasta dishes like the four cheese and spinach manicotti marinara, and, of course, flakey chicken pot pies. One of the main meals that is sure to have your stomach growling is the gyro kits which come with spiced lamb or beef, soft chewy pitas, freshly diced tomato, and red onions, as well as silky tzatziki. This meal is prepared and ready for you to grab when you need a quick meal. If you are looking for something sweet for dessert the Maple Belgian Waffles have got you covered.
@natashatnguyen
One of my goals is to visit all the @costco around the world! Got to check off our bucket list for #canada ! #vancouver #costco #costcofinds
Of course, after a few hours of bulk shopping and snacking on free samples, no visit is complete until you stop at the food court for a bite to eat. Just like any other Costco, you will find huge pizza slices and juicy hot dogs. However, in a Canadian Costco, you also get the opportunity to order freshly made poutine. Made with fries, savory hot gravy, and squeaky cheese curds this meal is so typically Canadian that it would almost be an insult not to indulge.