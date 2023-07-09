The Small Difference Between A Short And Long Macchiato

With the proliferation of coffee chains, the definitions of a macchiato, a cappuccino, and a latte have become blurred. If you're a frequent Starbucks customer, you may automatically think of one of their signature drinks, the caramel macchiato, when describing a macchiato. While it is technically a latte macchiato with milk, a dollop of foam, espresso shots, and caramel on top, it is much different from the classic version of the drink.

Macchiato is Italian for "stained" or "marked." In simple terms, a macchiato is a coffee or espresso marked with a little milk and often a bit of foam. Many people think the term originated in the 1980s as a way to distinguish between a shot of espresso and a shot of espresso with a splash of frothy milk. But thanks to Australia and their creation of the long Macchiato, the original is now often referred to as a short macchiato.

A short macchiato is a single shot of espresso with a splash of milk, and a long macchiato is a double espresso with a splash of milk. The difference between the two is the extra espresso added to the long macchiato.