TikTok's Men Cake Trend Puts Hotties On An Edible Pedestal

We've seen many cake trends over the years. Some last a few months. Others will never die. Chiffon cakes, German chocolate cakes, Jell-O poke cakes, ugly cakes, and many others. Now added to the long and growing list are celebrity men cakes, as shown on TikTok. The concept is pretty straightforward. It's a regular frosted cake, topped with paper cutouts of male celebrities.

Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber, Jay Hernandez, Michael B. Jordan — whichever celebrity you fancy, for whatever reason, can make a photo appearance on your cake. You can have the photo toppers placed toward the back of the cake, allowing room for words, candles, and other embellishments. Or, you can have the entire top surface of the cake filled with the photos, like TikToker @oceanarber's version.

What's fun about these cakes is that they can easily stir up some fun commentary, either on social media or in person. Some viewers will agree with the photo selections while others will offer their own "hottie" suggestions. And although it's most common to include photos of human celebrities, you can add photos of cartoon characters, too.