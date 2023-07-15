The Fancy Budapest McDonald's That's Inside An Old Train Station

There are plenty of McDonald's in other countries that look a lot different from the ones in the United States, but at the front of the pack is the one located at Nyugati Railway Station. Found in Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, this impressive restaurant boasts a huge light blue ceiling that towers well above the compact nature of traditional McDonald's restaurants, as well as historic wrought iron gates, ornate lamps, and multi-colored tiled flooring.

On the outside, giant windows surround the historic structure, which is decorated with patterns of red and brown bricks and a detailed facade. The restaurant's entrance even features the grand presence of a shiny, gold-framed menu.

Before its fast food incarnation, the station building hosted dark wooden furnishings, long dining tables, and a dangling chandelier. These have since been replaced with the expected soft, green sofas, yellow-painted walls, and a McDonald's coffee shop with a separate seating area. While now showcasing modernity, the imposing, glass-fronted railway station opened in 1877, meaning that its history in Hungary far exceeds its life as a McDonald's.