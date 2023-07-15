Watching How Century Eggs Are Mass-Produced Is Mesmerizing

Pidan eggs go by many names, but they are most commonly called century eggs or 100-year-old eggs in English. And while they certainly look aged, they are nowhere near a hundred years old. They are often spotted in restaurants and at Chinese festivals, celebrated for their unique taste and thought of as a delicacy. As popular as they are, these eggs aren't coming from small home kitchens across China, but rather from mass-producing factories. And the process is incredible, to say the least.

First, all of the cleaned eggs are checked with a light to ensure no developed or fertilized eggs are used in the process. For century eggs, either duck, quail, or, chicken eggs can be used. They are then preserved in an alkaline marinade and sealed completely, then left to age for a few months. They are preserved in a marinade made up of salt, quicklime, ash, and clay, similar to lye-soaked preservation methods seen across many cultures and cuisines. In a video of a century egg factory, the eggs seemed to be put in several industrial-sized vats of various clay colors, presumably all containing the quicklime and ash components to ensure even coating and to prevent oxygen and other contaminants from getting inside while the chemical reaction takes place.