Taco Bell Brings Back Retro Coin Drop As An In-App Game

Taco Bell is rolling out a fun and nostalgic method for giving back to your community, with a chance to win free food in the process. The iconic coin drop game, which was available in many Taco Bell locations until 2017, has been resurrected as an in-app game, allowing users to round up their purchases to gain access to virtual coins, which can be digitally dropped for a chance to win one of three classic menu items, according to Taco Bell's official website.

For those who want to relive their nostalgia but don't want to spend money ordering, you can also play the game once with a free in-app coin. In order to do so, you will need to log in to the app using a request form and your coin will be available. After that, customers can earn more coins by buying items from Taco Bell using its app. However, there's a limit of one digital coin per day, no matter how many Baja Blasts you buy.