No One Can Agree On How Chimichurri Got Its Name

One of Argentina's best-known culinary export is probably its meat. Grilled meat fests called asados are an essential part of local culture, and no asado would be complete without chimichurri sauce to go on the meat. Leaving out the chimichurri would be like serving burgers and hot dogs without any ketchup.

But what exactly is chimichurri? The sauce is sometimes compared to pesto (and even confused with it), but it's quite different. While both are bright green, pesto uses basil, olive oil, parmesan, and pine nuts, while traditional chimichurri is parsley-based and gets a little acidic kick from vinegar. Recipes vary but oregano, pepper, and garlic are standard ingredients. Unlike pesto, chimichurri is strictly a condiment — the many Italian immigrants who settled in Argentina wouldn't dream of using it on spaghetti.

But this key player in the region's cuisine has origins shrouded in mystery. We don't know who made the first chimichurri, how it got its name, or when, but we've got a lot of possibilities to work with.