Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza Looks Deliciously Messy

There are no wrong pizza toppings. There, we said it. Pizza seems like one of those meals that's so universal and diverse you could pretty much put anything on it and there'll be at least one person who will enjoy it. Even though there may be some pizza lovers out there who wouldn't touch a slice with a 10-foot pole if it had pineapples or anchovies on it, it's almost guaranteed there are others drooling over the chance to devour it. So, when you hear there are places out there that blend a chicken Caesar salad with a pizza, you probably can't help but be culinarily intrigued.

In one TikTok video, we catch a glimpse of hip-hop sensation Cardi B taking her first bite of a chicken Caesar salad pizza slice. It's hard to ignore the size of the slice and the stiffness of the bottom, which doesn't seem to bend under the weight of the fresh ingredients piled on top. After a delicate bite from the tip of the slice, the "I Like It" singer shakes her head in approval and exclaims, "Good!" So, how exactly does one successfully combine crunchy, cold salad and hot, cheesy pizza?