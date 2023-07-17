Actually, Cookie And Baking Sheets Are Not The Same Thing

Internet users may be shocked to learn that cookie sheets and baking sheets are not interchangeable terms, as there are a number of slight but distinct differences between the two pieces of flat oven cookware.

Let's break it down: Cookie sheets utilize a lip on their short sides to allow ease of access when handling the item in a hot stove, as well as flat edges which allow you to slide freshly baked cookies directly off the edge without disturbing their delicate shape. This is in stark contrast to the high rimmed edges of a baking sheet, which prevent oils or other juices from pouring over the edge and smoking up your stove.

This news has been sweeping the internet, with a number of flabbergasted comments on one TikTok video echoing our surprise. One comment simply reads "What? Cookie sheet?" while another states "thx I learned something new today... after years thinking it's a cookie sheet"

Though both items can be used to crisp your preferred treats to perfection within the oven, the differences in their shape and structural integrity make cookie sheets and rimmed baking sheets ideal for different kinds of foods. It's an important distinction, even if many of us weren't even aware of the difference until now.