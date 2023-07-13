Aldi Shoppers Are Upset About A Change To Its Marinara Sauce Recipe

If you're a believer in Rao's conspiracy theory, you are in luck. That product is still readily available on the market but is considered a premium sauce, meaning it's more expensive than the sauce that Aldi sells under its brand.

Change is difficult. However, as with all great hardships, this alleged change in recipe has given way to a wonderful opportunity. For those who are no longer enamored with Aldi's signature sauce, the grocery chain also sells a variety of other marinas as well. You could also try to doctor Aldi's sauce to make it according to your preference. To combat the sweeter profile of the sauce, one Redditor says they add bell pepper and onion to the tomato sauce and let it slow cook. Of course, you could also try to replicate the sauce at home. Since many believe Aldi's sauce tastes similar to Rao's, your best bet is to go with one of the numerous copycat Rao's recipes online.

However, it's important to note that everyone's taste buds are different. It's best to try Aldi's premium sauce for yourself to see if you notice any difference.