Undeclared Allergens Have Caused A Recall On Whole Foods Salad Kits

Sometimes it feels like we're constantly hearing about a new lettuce or salad recall. Just this year alone, Publix and Meijer both had salad recalls in April, and there was a romaine lettuce recall due to deer poop in several Midwest states. While E. coli is often a major factor in lettuce recalls, the recent Whole Foods Market recall doesn't involve the bacteria — instead, it's for allergen-related reasons.

The company's 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Salad Kits have been voluntarily recalled due to the kit's condiment ingredients not being listed correctly, according to the FDA. Because of this, undeclared milk and egg weren't listed on the salad's label. The UPC code for the 12-ounce salad kit is 9948246932 with Best if Used By Date 7/16/23 and Lot Code BFFS179A2. Anyone who purchased the product (between June 28 and July 10, 2023) can bring their receipt to the store for a refund. Whole Foods Market has already moved all the affected products from store shelves.

While this isn't the scariest reason for a food recall and no illnesses or allergic reactions have yet to be reported, those with sensitivities or allergies to milk or eggs could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if the product is consumed.