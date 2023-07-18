The New Orleans Tradition Behind Its Boozy Drive-Thru Daiquiri

Visitors to New Orleans have often marveled at the many splendors of that storied city, from the architecture and jazz, to the incredible food and amazing cocktails. But one of the most surprising of the Big Easy's beverage traditions is the drive-thru daiquiri.

For most Americans, the very notion is confusing: Drive-thru and daiquiri are words that don't naturally connect. Isn't drinking and driving both dangerous and illegal? Isn't it illegal in Louisiana, too? The answer is yes on both counts. But, also, it's complicated. Like with many things in New Orleans, the rules apply, but they're a bit bendy, especially when there's history involved.

The humble history of the drive-thru daiquiri dates back to 1981, when David Ervin first opened the Daiquiri Factory in Lafayette, Lousiana. Ervin got the idea from a liquor store he frequented during his college days, which had a frozen drink stand on the side. He saw that model's success and thought he could take it a step further by replicating just the frozen drinks part of the equation. He wasn't sure about the legal status, though, and so he did some investigating to see if there was a precedent so he'd know if his business could withstand legal scrutiny. But Ervin couldn't find anyone else who'd tried, and he couldn't afford to pay someone to figure it out for him. As he put it in NOLA, "It was the first business in the nation dedicated to specializing in frozen cocktails, drive-thru or otherwise."