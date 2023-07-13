The Death Of Ree Drummond's Dog Is Wrecking The Internet

Ree Drummond, widely known as The Pioneer Woman, has offered a heart-wrenching update about one of her beloved pups. Walter, the oldest dog on Drummond's ranch, has died after spending more than a decade with the Drummond family. One of Drummond's four basset hounds, Walter was described as "the most kindhearted" of her many pups on her website. All of Drummond's dogs appear regularly on her Instagram, so the public announcement about Walter's death comes as no surprise to her followers.

In her Instagram post mourning the loss of Walter, Drummond shared several photos of their time together. She embraced her memories of him, showcasing sweet moments her family shared with the basset hound. She then bid Walter farewell, writing, "Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter. I'm going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known. Go find your brother Charlie and have some fun, ol' boy."

Drummond also shared an Instagram story of Walter getting a bath while his brothers and sisters frolicked nearby. Walter will clearly be missed by Drummond, her husband, and the rest of their family, but they aren't the only ones feeling the loss.