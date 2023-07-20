Toast These Ingredients For An Elevated Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is delicious. Everyone has their own tips and tricks but the extra step you should be doing is toasting your pecans and coconut before adding to your cake batter. Toasting activates the aromatic oils in the coconut and pecans and makes them crunchier, adding some texture and flavor to your carrot cake.

Toasting the coconut flakes will make enhance the nutty, sweet flavors. You can toast your coconut in a preheated oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread the flakes in an even layer on a baking sheet and toast, occasionally stirring, for five minutes and up to 10. Keep a watchful eye; it'll go from toasty brown to burnt fast. The coconut needs to come off the hot baking sheet immediately – beware of carry-over cooking – so spread it to cool on a new baking sheet, or in a shallow bowl. You can even make some extra to decorate your cake after frosting.

Pecans are already sweet and buttery on their own, but toasting them will make their flavor pop. Toast the pecans whole and then chop once cool to ensure even toasting. You can toast them in the oven or on the stovetop. In the oven, spread pecans evenly on a baking sheet and toast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 10 minutes, giving the nuts a toss halfway through. On the stove, use a stainless steel pan and cook over medium heat. Toss frequently to prevent burning and to encourage even color and toasting.