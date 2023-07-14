Costco's 'Star Of Death' Spells Bad News For Bud Light

It might just be a matter of time before you notice Bud Light beers start disappearing from the shelves of Costco. Recently folks have taken to Twitter and other social media to share pictures of signs displaying Bud Light products at Costco that feature a black asterisk in the top right hand side of the store's price tag. For those in the know, the little symbol — commonly known as the "Costco death star," or "star of death" — usually means that the product in question is discontinued or will no longer be restocked at their locations.

Many might think that the wholesale giant is taking a political stance amidst conservative and right-wing backlash toward the Anheuser-Busch brand for teaming with transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney. Back in April 2023, Mulvaney shared a partnership between her and Bud Light on Instagram during March Madness. Beer-loving conservatives took offense to the seemingly harmless sponsorship and has since aggressively boycotted the brew. However, Costco's move to possibly halt the sales of this beverage may not be as political as you may think. Let's take a look at why the beer brand may be leaving shelves at Costco.