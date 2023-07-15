The Proper Water-To-Whiskey Ratio, According To Science

Ah, the eternal question: to splash or not to splash? Whiskey aficionados far and wide have engaged in spirited debates over the ideal water-to-whiskey ratio. But what does science say about finding the perfect balance? Finding that elusive sweet spot is an art in itself. Experts recommend no less than 80% whiskey to 20% water. This ensures that the whiskey's original character remains at the forefront while opening up the flavors. Thus, it causes the guaiacol compound related to the flavors and aromas to be more present and complementing rather than overpowering the whiskey's personality.

One blind taste test with TikToker @whiskeynoobspodcast suggests that even a single drop of water might have an impact. While this wasn't a rigorous experiment, the addition seemed to enhance the whiskey's smokey flavor while bringing out other subtle flavors at the same time. Though the differences were slight, the whisky with the drop of water added was ultimately dubbed the better-tasting option.

But what happens if you go too far with the water? Well, a group of dedicated researchers recently embarked on a mission to uncover the answer. They tested 25 different whiskies, relying on chemical analyses and a group of trained tasters. Ultimately, finding a striking pattern emerged, revealing that once the water content surpassed the 20% mark, all the whiskies started to lose their unique aromas causing them to taste and smell similar. So, it's safe to say that over-dilution is definitely a big no-no.