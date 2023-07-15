The Proper Water-To-Whiskey Ratio, According To Science
Ah, the eternal question: to splash or not to splash? Whiskey aficionados far and wide have engaged in spirited debates over the ideal water-to-whiskey ratio. But what does science say about finding the perfect balance? Finding that elusive sweet spot is an art in itself. Experts recommend no less than 80% whiskey to 20% water. This ensures that the whiskey's original character remains at the forefront while opening up the flavors. Thus, it causes the guaiacol compound related to the flavors and aromas to be more present and complementing rather than overpowering the whiskey's personality.
One blind taste test with TikToker @whiskeynoobspodcast suggests that even a single drop of water might have an impact. While this wasn't a rigorous experiment, the addition seemed to enhance the whiskey's smokey flavor while bringing out other subtle flavors at the same time. Though the differences were slight, the whisky with the drop of water added was ultimately dubbed the better-tasting option.
But what happens if you go too far with the water? Well, a group of dedicated researchers recently embarked on a mission to uncover the answer. They tested 25 different whiskies, relying on chemical analyses and a group of trained tasters. Ultimately, finding a striking pattern emerged, revealing that once the water content surpassed the 20% mark, all the whiskies started to lose their unique aromas causing them to taste and smell similar. So, it's safe to say that over-dilution is definitely a big no-no.
The best way to add water to your whiskey.
When it comes to adding water to your whiskey, precision is crucial when unlocking its true potential. And that's where a dropper becomes an invaluable ally. Providing you the ability to release small, measured drops, giving you complete control over the process.
It all starts with a single drop of water in your glass of whiskey. Give it a gentle swirl and take a moment to savor the aromas and flavors. By adding one drop at a time and pausing to assess the impact, you can meticulously fine-tune the dilution to your personal preference without going overboard.
However, it's not just about the dropper technique alone. The type of water you choose does play a vital role in whiskey dilution. Opt for still or filtered water to avoid any interference from impurities or minerals that could potentially alter the flavor profile. Distilled or spring water, known for its neutral taste, are excellent choices that won't overpower the characteristics of your beloved whiskey.
But hold your glass, dear whiskey lovers, for not all whiskeys, are created equal, and depending on whom you ask, some may require their own unique water ratio. Consider the bold American single malt whiskeys, known for their robust cask flavor. These magnificent spirits might thrive with a touch more water, unleashing their full potential. So fellow barrel buddies, as you navigate the vast whiskey landscape, remember to proceed with caution and use your dropper responsibly.