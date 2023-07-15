Add A Boozy Twist To Your French Toast With Baileys

Creating the ultimate boozy French toast is an art form, and one of the possible elements is Baileys Irish Cream. With its velvety smooth texture and classic flavors, it's the perfect companion to take your French toast to new heights. Yes, you read us right, the subtle hints of vanilla, caramel, and chocolate found in Baileys will blend harmoniously with the comforting notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup all found in that glorious French Toast recipe your great nan gave you.

To whip up this boozy delight, simply dip your bread slices in a mixture of Baileys, eggs, and a touch of milk, allowing each slice to soak up the luxurious flavors. Then, cook them to golden perfection on a hot griddle, letting the intoxicating aroma fill your kitchen. The result? French toast that is infused with the irresistible essence of Baileys.

You can try mixing and matching your Baileys flavors to create the perfect pairing. Tiktoker @kimmyskreations.fan made her Strawberry French toast sticks look like a breeze while infusing them with Baileys Strawberries and Cream. Taking the literal dish to the next level by finishing it off with strawberry powder right before serving. Thus, creating a match made in well, heaven. Remember folks, Baileys has multiple flavors like red velvet or even decadent chocolate mousse and the magic lies in experimenting so don't just stop at one. Try them all to find your favorite pairing.