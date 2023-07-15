Add A Boozy Twist To Your French Toast With Baileys
Creating the ultimate boozy French toast is an art form, and one of the possible elements is Baileys Irish Cream. With its velvety smooth texture and classic flavors, it's the perfect companion to take your French toast to new heights. Yes, you read us right, the subtle hints of vanilla, caramel, and chocolate found in Baileys will blend harmoniously with the comforting notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup all found in that glorious French Toast recipe your great nan gave you.
To whip up this boozy delight, simply dip your bread slices in a mixture of Baileys, eggs, and a touch of milk, allowing each slice to soak up the luxurious flavors. Then, cook them to golden perfection on a hot griddle, letting the intoxicating aroma fill your kitchen. The result? French toast that is infused with the irresistible essence of Baileys.
You can try mixing and matching your Baileys flavors to create the perfect pairing. Tiktoker @kimmyskreations.fan made her Strawberry French toast sticks look like a breeze while infusing them with Baileys Strawberries and Cream. Taking the literal dish to the next level by finishing it off with strawberry powder right before serving. Thus, creating a match made in well, heaven. Remember folks, Baileys has multiple flavors like red velvet or even decadent chocolate mousse and the magic lies in experimenting so don't just stop at one. Try them all to find your favorite pairing.
The best breads for your boozy French Toast
For achieving the perfect balance of flavor for your French toast choosing the right bread is key. Each type of bread brings its own unique qualities to the table, adding different depths to this breakfast staple, so hang on tight as we find the perfect slice to hold up to Baileys. To start us off, brioche is our top contender for creating decadent and rich French Toast. Its tender crumb and slightly buttery sweet flavor complement the boozy infusion beautifully, resulting in a melt-in-your-mouth experience. Plus, its sturdy structure makes it an ideal canvas for a variety of delightful fillings.
Our next bread with make your french toast holla, well that is Challah bread. The soft and fluffy eggy interior of this Jewish bread soaks up the boozy blend, creating a contrast between the crisp exterior and the custardy interior. Lastly, If you prefer a crustier French Toast with a delightful chewiness, look no further than a classic French baguette. Its sturdy structure and rustic character hold up well to soaking in the mixture resulting in a satisfying crunch and a soft, custard-like center.
No matter which bread you choose, the key is to select an option that can hold up the boozy concoction. Whether you are mixing in your Baileys or just pouring it straight down the hatch, always remember to mix responsibly and share your favorite Baileys recipes below!