What Is A Shrub And How Do You Mix Cocktails With It?
If you've never heard of it, you might be surprised to learn that the syrup known as shrub has been around for a long, long time. It is believed that the birthplace of the sharāb (the Arabic word for "drink") was Iran (the oldest country in the world). Descriptions of a drink called a sekanjabin, which combined sugar, vinegar, and fresh mint with water, later appeared in a medieval text. In late 15th century England, shrub was a form of a sweet syrup liquor called a cordial. And in Colonial America, a shrub was a refreshingly tart beverage made of fruit, sugar, and vinegar.
Since this versatile syrup has been around since the earliest civilizations, it would seem that you could easily it make from scratch at home. And it is. All you need to do is simmer equal parts water and sugar until all of the sugar has dissolved. Next, add fruit, and continue simmering until the mixture becomes the color of the fruit. Finally, stir in apple cider vinegar or white vinegar (roughly the same amount as your sugar) and strain, discarding any solids. Congratulations, you've just made your first batch of shrub.
How to make a shrub cocktail
Before discussing cocktails, it is important to understand that a shrub is excellent as is. You get all the health benefits of drinking vinegar while enjoying a refreshingly tart and tasty beverage. All you need to do is add one or two tablespoons of your shrub syrup to a small 6-ounce glass of cold water or club soda, and you've got the perfect summer drink. If you want to experiment a little, consider adding shrub to some ginger ale.
For a stiffer version of this drink, you can add it to your favorite spirit. One of the things that makes shrub so great to have on hand is its ability to enhance such a wide variety of spirits. For example, Taste of Home suggests adding berry shrub to a sparkling rosé to create the ideal summer backyard sipping beverage. Alternatively, A Couple Cooks suggests mixing 1 ounce of shrub with 1.5 ounces of gin or vodka and topping off with sparkling water, ice, and an herbal garnish.
If those options don't include your liquor of choice, you can also use whiskey, tequila, ginger beer, or mezcal. The idea is to find what works for you. Use different fruits to make your syrup and add it to different spirits till you find the winning combination for your summer gatherings.