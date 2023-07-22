Every Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavor, Ranked From Worst To Best

Little Debbie snack desserts have been a lunch-box staple for decades — who doesn't remember biting into a Swiss Roll or a Star Crunch cookie in the cafeteria? These shelf-stable desserts are perfect for a school lunch dessert or an afternoon snack. Kids love them because they taste good, and parents love them because they make packing lunch in the morning just a little bit easier. Little Debbie desserts feature classic flavors such as strawberry, spice cake, vanilla, and chocolate, and the names and packaging are all designed to appeal to kids.

McKee Foods, the parent company of Little Debbie, began when O.D. and Ruth McKee purchased a failing bakery during the Great Depression. They started the Little Debbie line in 1960, naming it after their granddaughter. Four generations later, Little Debbie is still a family business. Oatmeal creme pies were the first Little Debbie dessert and remain popular today, with many others joining the lineup over the decades.

Children everywhere have enjoyed these desserts for years, and now grown-ups can indulge their nostalgia (and sweet tooth) with Little Debbie ice cream. McKee Foods has partnered with Hudsonville Ice Cream to take classic Little Debbie desserts and spin them into a frozen treat. Hudsonville has released 11 Little Debbie ice cream flavors, and we tried them all. Here they are, ranked from worst to best.