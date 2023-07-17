The Tool That Easily Turns Frozen Fruit Into Homemade Shaved Ice

Everyone has that one kitchen tool they rely on for a variety of jobs, even tasks it's not designed for. Well, it turns out that the grater or microplane you use for your cheese, vegetables, or even chocolate, can also turn your frozen fruit into one of the most delicious and healthy desserts: shaved ice.

In a video that has already been viewed more than four million times, cookbook author Frankie Gaw grates frozen strawberries in a bowl, then tops the mound of delicate flakes with a drizzling of condensed milk, a scattering of crushed peanuts, and a sprinkle of black sesame. Fans can't stop raving about the delicious hack. "Another thing to use my rotary cheese grater for that I haven't ordered yet," wrote one fan, while another gave some intelligent advice, "Don't use a grater that you have used garlic on! No matter how many times you wash it!"

Making homemade shaved ice from frozen fruit is as simple as holding the grater over your bowl and shaving the fruit directly into it. While it's pretty straightforward, how fast it comes together is dependent on your arm strength. While Gaw claimed grating the fruit took all of four minutes, others who tried it reported frozen fingers and grate times of 20 minutes or longer. One helpful fan pointed out that if it's taking too long, use a frozen bowl so it doesn't melt as you go.