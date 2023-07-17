The Tool That Easily Turns Frozen Fruit Into Homemade Shaved Ice
Everyone has that one kitchen tool they rely on for a variety of jobs, even tasks it's not designed for. Well, it turns out that the grater or microplane you use for your cheese, vegetables, or even chocolate, can also turn your frozen fruit into one of the most delicious and healthy desserts: shaved ice.
In a video that has already been viewed more than four million times, cookbook author Frankie Gaw grates frozen strawberries in a bowl, then tops the mound of delicate flakes with a drizzling of condensed milk, a scattering of crushed peanuts, and a sprinkle of black sesame. Fans can't stop raving about the delicious hack. "Another thing to use my rotary cheese grater for that I haven't ordered yet," wrote one fan, while another gave some intelligent advice, "Don't use a grater that you have used garlic on! No matter how many times you wash it!"
Making homemade shaved ice from frozen fruit is as simple as holding the grater over your bowl and shaving the fruit directly into it. While it's pretty straightforward, how fast it comes together is dependent on your arm strength. While Gaw claimed grating the fruit took all of four minutes, others who tried it reported frozen fingers and grate times of 20 minutes or longer. One helpful fan pointed out that if it's taking too long, use a frozen bowl so it doesn't melt as you go.
Tips for frozen fruit shaved ice
Many countries around the world have their own version of shaved ice, and one of the oldest known examples is the Japanese dessert kakigōri, made by shaving ice blocks down into a fine, snow-like texture and adding flavored fruit syrups, and sometimes condensed milk, as Gaw used. In Iran, they even have a traditional dessert called paloodeh talebi, which involves freezing cantaloupe and grating or blending it. Granita, a Sicilian frozen fruit dessert involves blending fruit, freezing it, and then scraping it with a fork. Grating the fresh frozen fruit lets you skip a couple of steps, and it's another use for what many consider the most underrated cooking tool.
Many different kinds of frozen fruit work wonderfully in this dish, such as oranges, mangos, and pineapples. Another idea is to buy fresh fruit and freeze it yourself, which makes the fruit ultra-sweet. And while you'll still get the results you're looking for with a box grater, a Microplane is definitely the way to go if you want a super-fine, fluffy texture. It also allows you to grate in both directions, speeding up the process. But for those who don't want cold fingers or want to make a larger batch, you could also use a rotary grater or the grater attachment or shredding blade for your food processor, which many fans claim worked just as well.