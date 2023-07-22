How To Cook Any Chicken Dish In High Altitudes

Living at high altitudes means there are a few adjustments you need to make when cooking. Besides needing to fiddle with the balance of flour, liquid, and sugar when baking, there's the added complication of cooking meat — and cooking the perfect chicken can be especially tricky. But to find out why, a quick science lesson first.

The higher you go in altitude, the thinner the air — there's less oxygen, less moisture, and less atmospheric pressure. Due to these phenomena, water boils at a different temperature than at sea level. It reaches a boil at 212 degrees Fahrenheit at sea level, but this decreases by 1 degree for every 500 feet increase in altitude. So at 5,000 feet (considered "high altitude" by most cooks), water boils at 203 degrees Fahrenheit. And at 10,000 feet, it boils at 194 degrees Fahrenheit. What does this mean for your chicken? Well, if you're planning on braising, poaching, or steaming it, a lot.

Moist heat cooking methods are most affected by these changes in altitude. White chicken meat is around 69% water and the lower boiling temperatures mean more opportunities for bad bacteria to thrive. It also means a higher chance of serving undercooked meat if you follow the recipe's cooking times. To make up for this, increase the cooking time whenever you're using moist heat at high elevation — according to the USDA, plan for at least one quarter more cooking time. (And you should be using an instant-read meat thermometer to get the best measurement.)