When It Makes Sense To Skip Rinsing Canned Beans

All you have to do is read the label on a can of beans to find out it contains some things you might not want in your diet, such as high amounts of sodium. However, you can reduce much of the unhealthy stuff simply by rinsing canned beans before using them. According to Consumer Reports, in some instances, up to 40% of sodium can be shed by rinsing off canned beans. Additionally, rinsing removes some of the sugars that cause gas buildup in your gut. However, rinsing canned beans is not a task you always need to do. Sometimes, it even makes sense to skip this step.

One primary reason for skipping the rinsing is a no-brainer. If the recipe specifically calls for using undrained or un-rinsed canned beans, then you should not rinse the beans. Despite the belief of some home cooks, recipes are not a suggestion. Every step is there for a reason, and when you skip or modify recipes, you might achieve unexpected results that aren't always favorable. Therefore, if the recipe says not to rinse the beans, do not rinse your beans.