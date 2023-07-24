Powdered Cheese Makes A Surprisingly Perfect Steak Seasoning

There are several mistakes everyone makes when seasoning steaks, but probably the biggest is not seasoning the meat well enough. If you're working with thick steaks, it's especially important to add enough seasoning to the exterior of the meat to add flavor to the interior. However, you don't have to stick to salt. There's one unexpected ingredient that TikTok users are putting on steak to boost its flavor, and though it's unconventional, it could work. The ingredient in question? Powdered cheese. And no, this recipe doesn't come from a mac-and-cheese-obsessed toddler. Real adults are using this method.

TikTok user @GugaFoods posted a video showing how they used the powder from a box of macaroni and cheese to season a steak, coating the raw meat entirely in bright orange powder, cooking it sous vide, and then searing it on the grill. The results? "That's not even good; That's like delicious!" the creator says. It even inspired other creators to try the hack, including TikToker @foodgains, who made their cheese powder-coated steak in an air fryer. But why is the combination of steak and mac and cheese powder so good?