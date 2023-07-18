Spongmonkeys, The Beloved Yet Bizarre Quiznos Mascots, Are Returning

The new Spongmonkeys ad is a fitting way to ring in a new era of Quiznos, and it certainly capitalizes on the nostalgia surrounding the sandwich chain. As Quiznos is revamping its presence in the U.S., it's the perfect time to remind people why it was popular in the first place. As the ad points out, "It's harder to find a Quiznos these days." The company significantly cut down on its restaurants, with many Quiznos disappearing. By 2007, more than 4,000 had gone away and as of April of this year, an estimated 154 locations remained. The chain is nearly nonexistent now, but the Spongmonkeys promise that's about to change. Their ad ends with the vow that "it's a new day."

Quiznos' website confirms its big return, teasing the arrival of new items, like Philly Cheesesteaks, and old favorites, like the Chicken Carbonara and Classic Italian. The site also has a form, where customers can submit their zip code if they'd like a Quiznos to open near them. It shows off the restaurant's new look, which is part of its "new vision for the future of Quiznos." For the sake of longtime fans, hopefully, that vision pans out better than the previous one. It'd be nice to see the sandwich chain succeed, especially after its lengthy departure from the limelight.