Here's What Happened To Nature's Wild Berry After Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" fans won't have a hard time remembering the Season 14 episode Nature's Wild Berry appeared on for several reasons — for one because four of the five sharks were all trying to entice entrepreneurs Hank Watt and Juliano Bonanni with deals. Another because of Watt's assertion that the berries, which make anything taste sweet after eating them, helped him lose 80 pounds. According to Research and Markets, the global weight loss products and services market was worth $254.9 billion in 2021 and is only expected to keep growing, so Watt's claim immediately intrigued the sharks.

According to Watt, he was an emotional eater whose biggest obstacle was sweets. Bonanni introduced Watt to Ledidi berries, also known as miracle berries. The berries contain a glycoprotein that binds to your taste receptors, making anything taste sweet after eating them. "He [Bonanni] made me a super healthy juice and took a sip. He made the bitter-looking face. I ate a berry and took a sip. I couldn't believe it... it was so sweet!" Watt told Just Go Grind. "I started making a liter of this juice every day and lost 60 [pounds] in about six months."

The friends started Nature's Wild Berry in 2016, with Bonanni telling the sharks that he invested $20,000 while Watt invested $120,000 in the venture. Their intention was to take the berries mainstream and help others who, like Watt, struggled with eating healthier foods because they don't like the taste.