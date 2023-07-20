A Viral TikTok Proves That First Costco Trip After Moving Is No Joke

Most people are aware that a trip to Costco could mean a severe dent in your weekly budget. Despite Costco's main draw relying on the big box store providing excellent discounts and high-quality deals to its members, Costco customers can also leave with a hefty receipt. If you thought your standard grocery trips were breaking the bank, be prepared to gasp, as one TikTok user cataloged her journey purchasing all new kitchen staples and furnishings for her new home.

The newly married TikTok user paid a staggering $811.42 in a single trip, causing commenters to recall tales of their biggest Costco hauls. One user stated, "Last time we went to Costco we spent 1200 lol" while another explained, "Yup! My bf and I moved in together 3 months ago, and we had two Target trips totaling about $700 in the first week... NO ONE EVER PREPARES YOU." Others lamented the rising rate of the cost of living, stating, "So now it's $800 every month" and "This is insane no way it should be over 200." Athough, the video's creator was quick to point out that this was far more than a standard grocery trip.