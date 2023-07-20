Gay Water Claps Back At Bud Light's Insincere LGBTQ+ Support

As we all know, there are hundreds of canned cocktails to choose from, with at least a couple meeting your preferences for flavor, ingredients, and LGBTQ+ support. One such supporter is newcomer Gay Water.

According to CNN, the name references a vodka soda, popular among the LGBTQ+ community. However, the company is reclaiming the phrase "gay water" by offering four fun flavors of the drink: lime, peach, grapefruit, and watermelon. Following its launch on July 20, Gay Water will be available as a variety 12-pack for $36.50 and a lime 6-pack (which is already sold out). Gay Water also sells tumblers and hats, with its Instagram hinting at stickers being available soon.

The brand has not yet branched out to brick-and-mortar stores, but you can order the variety pack online. Currently, Gay Water ships to 35 states, and asks customers to expect delays in shipping as the company settles in. While Gay Water hasn't publicly commented on other drink brands' LGBTQ+ support (or lack thereof), it's certainly on many people's minds, considering the recent Bud Light controversy.