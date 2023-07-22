American Chinese Buffets Have Roots In Ohio

If you grew up anywhere around Middle America or in certain areas of the coasts, you probably remember trips to the local Chinese buffet being a part of family celebrations. While the restaurants may be a reflection of popular Chinese cuisines, the history of the Chinese buffet is uniquely American. The first Chinese immigrants began arriving in the U.S. as early as the 1850s and brought with them a myriad of flavorful foods that were previously unknown to many North Americans. Many of these new Americans began opening restaurants that featured popular foods from their country of origin.

As Chinese cuisine became more and more popular in the Coastal regions of the U.S., entrepreneurs soon began introducing the restaurants in other regions of the country, cementing Chinese restaurants into their place in American gastronomic culture. Finally, during the 1940s, another foreign food trend became partly responsible for the Chinese buffets found in cities today. Smorgasbords were becoming fast becoming a trendy option for entertaining guests during the decade, and one Ohio social club's smorgasbord menu helped set the stage for other buffets in the decades to come. The group's 1948 ad in the Akron Beacon Journal for a "Chinese smorgasbord and Sweater Hop" helped to popularize this kind of dining experience among diners and is thought to be the first mention of a Chinese buffet in the media (via Sampan).