Here's What Happened To Tia Lupita Foods After Shark Tank

When you move to a different country you'd do anything for a taste of home — perhaps even start a company so others could get a taste, too. That's exactly what Hector Saldivar of Tia Lupita Foods did. Tia Lupita is Saldivar's mother, and when he moved to the U.S. from Mexico she sent care packages containing bottles of her hot sauce, quickly becoming a favorite with Saldivar's friends. He started bottling the all-natural gourmet hot sauce and Tia Lupita Foods was born, according to Tia Lupita Foods.

Pitched as a healthy Mexican food snack company, there are also tortillas and tortilla chips made from nopal cactus (also known as prickly pear cactus), salsas, and various hot sauces. Many of the products are even grain-free and gluten-free. The owner and entrepreneur — who has experience at brands like Nestle and Diamond Foods — hoped to dispel the myth that Mexican foods are unhealthy. To continue Tia Lupita's growth and to meet increasing demand, Saldivar appeared on season 14 of "Shark Tank," with a goal of securing $500,000 for 5% of the company.