Here's What Happened To Pricklee After Shark Tank

In 2021, we saw the start of the newest drink trend: cactus water. And popular brand Pricklee joined the market in February 2021, created by five pharmacist friends in Boston. For co-founder Mohammed Hassoun, the drink was associated with fond memories of his grandmother and time spent in Lebanon as a child. "It tasted like a combination of watermelon and bubble gum. So believe me when I tell you, every time she made it for us me and my siblings would fight for that last cup," he told Today.

While it may seem strange to drink water from a cactus, Hassoun introduced the drink to his friends (who are all first-generation Americans) and it was a hit. They started selling their beverage and officially launched in February 2021. Their marketing strategy consisted of dressing up as cacti and roaming the streets of Boston and New York with their beverage — and it worked. They quickly went from selling 300 cases of Pricklee every three months to 15,000 in just a single month.

A year later they appeared on Season 13, Episode 22 of "Shark Tank" looking for a deal to grow their budding business.