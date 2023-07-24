The Reason Butter Tastes So Much Better At Restaurants

When it comes to certain food items it always seems like the restaurant version can't be beat. You've probably encountered that all too common struggle where you have food in your fridge that should be cooked but you know that it won't taste nearly as good as ordering something out.

The truth is, there might actually be a reason why things like butter taste so much better when they don't come from your fridge. Beyond the fact that most restaurants make their sauces and spreads from scratch, the way butter is stored can also play a huge role in how it tastes, which is one of the many butter hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.

While most people tend to store butter in the fridge out of habit, leaving it out as restaurants do allows the texture to become soft and spreadable. According to Claudia Sidoti, a Hello Fresh chef who spoke with Eat This, Not That, butter also actually tastes better when it's left in a "room temperature environment." She went on to explain the taste benefits of non-refrigerated butter, noting that the flavor profile of specific ingredients like milk fat is enhanced when the butter is not cold.

On the other hand, certain diners have been known to mix their butter with margarine to enhance that buttery flavor. This not only keeps the butter spreadable after refrigeration but can also have a better texture when melted, depending on the dish it's served with.