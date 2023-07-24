Oreo-Flavored Cookies Are Like Dessert Inception

Thanks to Oreo's creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookie, cookies and cream has become an iconic flavor in the world of desserts. "Milk's Favorite Cookie" has been around for over a century, but it wasn't until 1979 that the concept of cookies and cream-flavored items emerged. The combination of Oreo cookie and vanilla ice cream was first invented by dairy scientist Joe Leedom, who was looking for a new, innovative ice cream flavor. What he discovered was the beloved cookies and cream we know today. From scoops and cones to slices of cheesecake and brownies, cookies and cream-flavored treats can be found just about anywhere. Oreo has produced over 85 flavors, including fan favorites like red velvet, golden Oreo, and peanut butter pie, but nothing can compare to the original combination of a layer of cream sandwiched together by two chocolate cookies. The flavor pair is so beloved that even other cookie recipes have been cookies and cream-ified, creating a confection inception that has us seeing double.

The cookies and cream cookie (yes, you are reading that correctly) has gone viral on TikTok, with internet pastry chefs looking for the best way to capture the deliciousness of an Oreo within another cookie's batter. The difference between this viral cookie and the traditional chocolate chip you know and love is the addition of chopped Oreo cookies and white chocolate chips into the dough. The end result is a beautiful fusion of cookie flavors you never knew you needed.