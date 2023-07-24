Oreo-Flavored Cookies Are Like Dessert Inception
Thanks to Oreo's creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookie, cookies and cream has become an iconic flavor in the world of desserts. "Milk's Favorite Cookie" has been around for over a century, but it wasn't until 1979 that the concept of cookies and cream-flavored items emerged. The combination of Oreo cookie and vanilla ice cream was first invented by dairy scientist Joe Leedom, who was looking for a new, innovative ice cream flavor. What he discovered was the beloved cookies and cream we know today. From scoops and cones to slices of cheesecake and brownies, cookies and cream-flavored treats can be found just about anywhere. Oreo has produced over 85 flavors, including fan favorites like red velvet, golden Oreo, and peanut butter pie, but nothing can compare to the original combination of a layer of cream sandwiched together by two chocolate cookies. The flavor pair is so beloved that even other cookie recipes have been cookies and cream-ified, creating a confection inception that has us seeing double.
The cookies and cream cookie (yes, you are reading that correctly) has gone viral on TikTok, with internet pastry chefs looking for the best way to capture the deliciousness of an Oreo within another cookie's batter. The difference between this viral cookie and the traditional chocolate chip you know and love is the addition of chopped Oreo cookies and white chocolate chips into the dough. The end result is a beautiful fusion of cookie flavors you never knew you needed.
Have cookies and cream-flavored cookies taken the popular flavor too far?
According to a Statista survey that monitored cookie sales in the United States, Nabisco Oreo was the second most purchased treat, making $674.2 million in 2017 and beating out other classic cookie brands such as Chips Ahoy, Little Debbie, and Pepperidge Farm. Since then, the popularity of Oreos has continued to grow, with practically everything getting the Oreo treatment –- including other cookies. The cookies and cream cookie has popped up all over TikTok, encouraging home bakers and dessert enthusiasts alike to test the limits of cookie recipes.
@moribyan
Cookies & Cream Cookies!! Recipe on the blog now 🖤🤍 #cookies #baking #dessert
Not only are these cookie-within-a-cookie creations delicious, but they are also visually stunning. The pops of black and white within the cookie dough create a dessert worthy of your Instagram feed. For an even more elevated cookies-and-cream cookie, pour even more cookies and cream over the top! TikToker @adrianascakery shared their take on the viral cookie, with the caption, "One of the best cookies I have ever tasted in my life." By the looks of her cookie full of Oreo pieces, and chocolate chips, and topped with melted Hershey's cookies and cream bar, we definitely believe it.