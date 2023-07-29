Andrew Zimmern Had Mixed Feelings About The Menu

To clarify his opinion on "The Menu," Zimmern states, "It was so inside, it kind of lost its mojo for me." And even though he said the film dragged a lot, it had moments of brilliance, was a good satire, and overall, he enjoyed the film. However, he added that he did not need to see it again.

In contrast, verified audience members on Rotten Tomatoes posted comments, such as "I've actually seen it 2-3 times. Worth the watch;" "If you watch it once, you'll want to watch it again. The more you watch, the more interesting it gets;" and "I need to watch this a couple more times to catch all the ironic biting lines."

If you haven't seen "The Menu" yet, and you are interested in the absurdity of high-end menu planning, it's worth seeing. Just don't expect to get all of the jokes or catch all of the references the first time.