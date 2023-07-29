The McDonald's Hash Brown TikTok Hack That Apparently Tastes Like Apple Pie

We've seen a lot of fast food hacks here at Mashed and, for the most part, they all make sense. Take, for example, the simple trick for making a Chick-fil-A ice cream sandwich. The DIY is pretty self-explanatory — you place a serving of the chain's Icedream between two chocolate chunk cookies. Sounds pretty good, right? Still, for all the hacks that have us chomping at the bit to give them a try, there are a few we've come across that have raised our eyebrows –- like the one that TikTok user @spaceydout shared earlier this year.

Believe it or not, the TikToker insisted that the combination of a McDonald's hash brown and a frozen Coke somehow come together to resemble the flavor of a beloved, all-American dessert. "It will taste like an apple pie, I promise you," the TikToker assured in their January 10 post.

To prove that this was not just an elaborate ruse to get viewers to try an odd Mickey D's combo, the TikToker also filmed a demonstration of how to execute their menu hack. "So you have to take a sip, let it sit in your mouth for a bit, then take a bite and chew it together. Like, let it dissolve together," they explained. "Promise you. Hash brown, frozen Coke equals apple pie," they said.