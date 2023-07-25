14 Steakhouse Chains That Are Struggling To Stay In Business

To millions of Americans, there's nothing more indulgent than enjoying a large, decadent meal at a steakhouse. Generally lit in a dark but classy way and offering a menu of enormous cuts of beef along with a few chicken and seafood selections, a steakhouse meal is a very satisfying and often not-cheap endeavor that also includes a big baked potato, perhaps a trip to the salad bar, a mug of beer or glass of wine, and a decadent, towering chocolate dessert. Although steakhouses have a reputation as habitats for the wealthy, chain restaurants offering moderately priced meals also fill the culinary landscape and occupy big chunks of real estate.

But tastes and economics change. The steakhouse chains that are still thriving have evolved to meet diners' needs and wants, while others slip into the past, relics of a different period in American food history. Plenty of familiar and beloved steakhouse chains are still kicking, but barely. Here are 14 once-mighty steak restaurants that may not be around for much longer.