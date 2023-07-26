A 'Simple' Name Change Could Win You Free Subway Forever

How far would you go for a chance to "eat fresh" for free at Subway for the rest of your life? While fans continue to beg the popular sandwich chain for the return of the $5 footlong, Subway has its sights set on curating an "elevated menu" as they promote its newest Deli Hero subs made with fresh deli meats. In order to really make a splash in the already oversaturated market of summer menu releases, Subway has launched a new contest with the ultimate prize of winning free sandwiches for life.

Of course, there's a catch: You have to legally change your name to "Subway." According to the restaurant's press release, the one "lucky winner" who takes on this "iconic new identity" won't just get free food, they'll also get "money to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change, making it easy and effortless to become Subway and enjoy a lifetime of delicious subs." Interested patrons can enter online between August 1-4 for a chance to win and rebrand themselves as Subway's number one fan, permanently. Subway currently has over 20,600 stores across the US, and is considered to be the most popular fast food chain, surpassing both McDonald's and Starbucks. With so many locations nationwide, contestants may find themselves in competition with quite a few other hungry fans who are willing to change their legal name to "Subway" in exchange for free sandwiches for life.