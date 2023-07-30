The Under-The-Radar Cold Foam You Can Find On Starbucks' Secret Menu

Ever since Starbucks started offering cold foam in 2014, people have been finding ways to further zhuzh up the creamy topping. By 2021, adding new flavors to cold foam had become a Starbucks hack employees don't want customers to know, as many get frustrated with overly customized 'secret menu' orders that can be complex or time-consuming to make compared to other drinks.

But regardless of how employees feel about secret menu cold foams — or any Starbucks secret menu item, for that matter — they're abundant, and they're here to stay. TikTok, obviously, is the primary source of most jazzed-up cold foams, with users recommending new combos or personal favorites. TikTok user Eeazuz, for instance, suggests combining a blonde espresso shot, matcha, or dark caramel with Starbucks' vanilla sweet cream.

Other secret menu items involve blending cold foam with blackberries, strawberry puree, mocha, or even coconut milk and matcha. The point is, the cold foam possibilities are endless if you know how to order.