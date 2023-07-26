Costco's Cherished Rotisserie Chickens Are Turning Against Customers

We all have those days where our stomach just feels a bit off, or when we're running to the bathroom just a bit more often than we'd like. For those who don't suffer from chronic GI problems like IBS, this unfamiliar feeling may have you retracing your meals, wondering what you ate that could have possibly caused your internal distress. For many Costco lovers who frequently enjoy the wholesaler's groceries, all signs point to the rotisserie chicken.

It is hard to resist the savory smell of the golden-brown rotating chickens that fill the air across the warehouse, but many Costco members have recently found themselves regretting their choice in dinner after spending the rest of the night returning to the toilet. Reddit users are seriously worried about Costco's rotisserie chicken: One poster on the r/Costco subreddit shared their experience with the Costco staple, claiming, "The rotisserie chicken gives us diarrhea every single time." A concerned commenter agreed, "This chicken upsets my stomach. Idk I feel like I taste chemicals in the brine or something. Is it me?" Another user claimed that it might not vary by location either, saying, "Doesn't matter the state- I've had the chicken in 3 states and it's all the same. The preservatives (or something) they use in the rotisserie chicken make my stomach upset. A family member vomits every time." Other users advised OP to check the chicken's label to find the possible culprit for their GI problems.