KFC (Sort Of) Saved The Day After An Airline's Catering Spoiled

Airplane food doesn't have the best reputation in the world, but if planes were catered by KFC, that stereotype might just turn around. The folks aboard a British Airways flight sort of know what that scenario feels like, but for them, it wasn't quite as good as it sounds. On July 23, passengers on a flight traveling from Turks and Caicos to London were told there was no edible food on the plane. As a result, their meal options on the 12-hour flight would be more restricted than usual ... much more restricted.

The plane's catering carts hadn't been refrigerated overnight, which meant that all of the food intended for the passengers needed to be thrown out. This certainly isn't the kind of news that anyone sitting down for a 12-hour flight wants to hear. Luckily, the flight made a scheduled stop in Nassau in the Bahamas, and the crew headed out to find some food for the plane, certainly making the day of travel feel much more like a road trip than a transatlantic flight. So, where did the crew turn in their time of need? Where any of us would go in a crisis involving an airplane full of hungry people: They headed to KFC.