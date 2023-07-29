The Trash Can Cocktail Is A Symbol Of College Debauchery
Ah, the legendary trash can cocktail — an emblem of college debauchery and a testament to the wild and carefree spirit of young adulthood. This drink, also known as jungle juice, has long been a staple at college parties, bringing together people from all walks of life. Unlike traditional cocktails with precise measurements and carefully curated ingredients, the trash can cocktail is a beautifully chaotic concoction. There's no need for a recipe; instead, each party-goer contributes a bottle of their preferred liquor, all poured into a clean trash can or plastic bin.
But is it really safe to drink out of well, a trash bin? Hypothetically speaking, if the container used to make your oddball concoction is not clean, you could potentially contract a disease. Bacteria like E Coli, Salmonella, and Listeria love to hang out on unclean surfaces like trash cans (per Clean Bin Heroes), so we recommend a thorough deep clean or simply using a plastic tub instead.
This mismatched recipe comes from soldiers in the South Pacific, who were glad to drink whatever was available. Since the U.S. military wouldn't supply them with alcohol, soldiers started fermenting anything they could, yielding results like fermented swamp water.
Behold the Irish trash can cocktail
If you are a fan of drinking trash can cocktails at house parties, you might be wondering how to snag a similar drink at a bar. Look no further than the Irish trash can cocktail. This libation typically includes gin, vodka, light rum, Blue Curaçao, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps, and Red Bull. To give it a unique touch, it's usually served with the Red Bull can placed upside down inside the glass, creating a playful presentation.
As for its intriguing name, the origin of the Irish trash can drink remains shrouded in mystery. We do know that it gets its name from the blue-green color the various ingredients create when mixed just right, making it a popular choice for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. However, it's worth noting that the drink has faced some backlash, with accusations of racism due to its name and high alcohol content. On the other hand, many people just think of it as a playful name inspired by its unique color and taste.
So, the next time you're out on the town and craving your favorite jungle juice, ask the bartender for an Irish trash can cocktail instead. And if you are not a Red Bull lover? Check out some of our favorite energy drink alternatives.