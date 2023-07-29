The Trash Can Cocktail Is A Symbol Of College Debauchery

Ah, the legendary trash can cocktail — an emblem of college debauchery and a testament to the wild and carefree spirit of young adulthood. This drink, also known as jungle juice, has long been a staple at college parties, bringing together people from all walks of life. Unlike traditional cocktails with precise measurements and carefully curated ingredients, the trash can cocktail is a beautifully chaotic concoction. There's no need for a recipe; instead, each party-goer contributes a bottle of their preferred liquor, all poured into a clean trash can or plastic bin.

But is it really safe to drink out of well, a trash bin? Hypothetically speaking, if the container used to make your oddball concoction is not clean, you could potentially contract a disease. Bacteria like E Coli, Salmonella, and Listeria love to hang out on unclean surfaces like trash cans (per Clean Bin Heroes), so we recommend a thorough deep clean or simply using a plastic tub instead.

This mismatched recipe comes from soldiers in the South Pacific, who were glad to drink whatever was available. Since the U.S. military wouldn't supply them with alcohol, soldiers started fermenting anything they could, yielding results like fermented swamp water.