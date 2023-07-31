The Canned Beets Ina Garten Hates With A Passion

It's not often that you see chefs using canned goods and jarred pasta sauces in their recipes, but, then again, Ina Garten doesn't consider herself a chef in the classical sense. Lacking any culinary school experience and having actually been discouraged from cooking by her mother as a child, Garten learned her way around the kitchen by making her way through both volumes of Julia Child's "The Art of French Cooking." Furthermore, before leaving her White House job in the 1970s to run a specialty food store in the Hamptons, the Food Network star admitted during an interview with PBS that she had never even worked in a restaurant or store.

Clearly, her somewhat unconventional method of learning was a success, and now, Garten is a household name. Her recipes are simple, yet elevated, and fairly easy for the average home cook to re-create, especially since the cookbook author often encourages fans to use store-bought ingredients if they need to.

Garten's personal list of holy grail products includes Rao's pasta sauce, Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin, and San Marzano tomatoes. However, despite being partial to so many pantry staples, there is one particular canned item that you'll never see Garten use: Harvard beets, which she told The New Yorker's David Remnick was "one of [her] least favorite things in the world."