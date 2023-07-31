The Biggest Reason More Americans Aren't Costco Members

Talk to any suburban homeowner and they will almost undoubtedly proselytize to you about the grocery shopping mecca that is Costco. Beloved for its bargain prices for bulk buys, discounted gas, plus its insanely cheap food court, the praise for Costco is totally understandable. But there are a lot of folks who don't shop at Costco. Costco is a wholesale membership-exclusive store, which means customers pay an annual fee in order to shop there. Based on a survey by Go Banking Rates, 42% of Americans aren't Costco members. So why is about half of the country holding out on becoming a Costco fanatic?

The answer isn't so much about a prohibitive membership cost but mostly has to do with access to locations. Costco has only 590 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. By comparison, Walmart has 4,630 stores across the United States. That means it's much rarer to come across a Costco. So if you have to make a pilgrimage before each shop, the discounted gas and groceries won't really pay off the same way. Plus, nobody wants to make grocery shopping into an all-day affair, especially when there are plenty of other grocery stores nearby.