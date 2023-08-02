The Original McDonald's Menu Screamed Basic

Whether you're craving a cheeseburger with three buns, a fish sandwich, or a frozen sweet treat, McDonald's has a menu item that's sure to satisfy (as long as the ice cream machine isn't broken). But the fast food chain didn't always offer such diverse items — according to The Sun, the first ever McDonald's menu only had nine items to choose from, making it fast and easy for hungry customers to grab a quick bite to eat.

Not only were the menu's offerings extremely limited, but the wording on the menu itself was extremely different than it reads today. While the McDonald's we know and love practically speaks for itself, in the early days the company felt it needed to add an extra something to encourage hungry patrons to try out their take on cheeseburgers and fries. When you stepped through the golden arches to eat at the first McDonald's back in 1940, you would order off of the "Amazing Menu" that highlighted the "Tempting Cheeseburger" with a side of "Golden French Fries" and a "Full-Flavor Orange Drink." This overly descriptive menu was designed to excite patrons and promise them a delicious meal for less than $1. The McDonald's founders clearly did something right, considering that the fast food chain is one of the most successful and recognizable companies today — but the menu's overly descriptive tone might seem a little silly to modern readers.