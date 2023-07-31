Hot Ones Is Spicing Up NYC And Philly With Chicken Wing Delivery

While most talk shows feature comfy chairs and a live studio audience, Hot Ones subjects its guests to chicken wings slathered in progressively hotter sauces. The YouTube-based show aired its 300th episode in June 2023, and to celebrate, First We Feast hosted a hot wings pop-up in New York City.

Even more exciting, the show has decided to permanently offer hot wings delivery in NYC and Philadelphia. In other words, if you've spent the last 11 years imagining what it would be like to sit across the table from host Sean Evans, answering personal questions while sweating from every pore, you can now experience that hot wings-induced perspiration.

Now that you can have Hot Ones delivered, all that's left to do is gather your friends, prepare a few ways to cool your mouth, and get to interviewing each other. And, of course, you can place your Hot Ones order through any major delivery app.