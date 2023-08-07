The Difference Between Pizza And Flatbread Is All In The Dough

How many times have you gone out to eat and fielded the question "A buffalo chicken flatbread? That's just a pizza, right?" If you've spent any time at your local pub or late-night eatery, you've likely had your fair share of pizzas and flatbreads. Due to their similar structural nature, you may have also wondered what, if anything, differentiates the two from one another.

As the name of the dish may suggest, the key difference between a flatbread and a pizza rests in the very bread upon which the sauce, cheese, and optional extra toppings are stacked. Pizza dough is made with yeast, which provides a great deal of rise and chewiness to the crust, while flatbreads are typically made using an unleavened dough, with neither yeast nor other leavening ingredients such as baking soda or baking powder.

Though the terms have become somewhat synonymous with one another in recent years, and in many restaurants, flatbreads are actually made with pizza dough. There are a few other qualities that set flatbreads apart from pizzas. The shape of the dough — usually a rectangle or oval — distinguishes them from the familiar perfect circle of a pizza pie. They're often thought of as a side or appetizer, which means that the chef can experiment with more unusual toppings, especially as they don't have the time-honored expectations attached to certain flavors of pizza.