The Reason Macadamia Nuts Are So Expensive

Macadamia nuts have been celebrated by cooks and chefs for their rich creaminess that works great in baking sweet dishes and making sauces, as well as the texture and crunch that they add to savory meals. What they haven't been celebrated for is their high cost. Consistently ranked as one of the most expensive nuts at $25 per pound, Macadamia nuts are a prized delicacy, and with a one-ounce serving, or 10-12 nuts, containing around 200 calories, you may want to think twice before eating Macadamia nuts in large quantities.

But like most nuts that you should be eating, moderation is the key to garnering all their nutritious aspects, of which there are numerous. They contain flavonoids and tocotrienols, a type of vitamin E, which are believed to help prevent or fight cancer. They also contain manganese and B Vitamin thiamin. And while a one-ounce serving provides about 21 grams of fat, nearly 80% of that is monounsaturated fat (MUFAs). MUFAs are associated with cardiovascular and heart health and also help diabetics control their blood sugar. There is also evidence that Macadamia nuts help in lowering cholesterol.

So what makes the Macadamia nut so pricey? A big part of it concerns the lack of Macadamia tree varieties that produce good-quality nuts and the lengthy amount of time a tree begins producing nuts. But another important aspect to remember is that Macadamia nuts have a long history but weren't commercially produced until 100 years ago.