The Paul Reubens Sandwich Sounds So Good You'll Want To Marry It

Although the world has plenty of Reuben sandwiches, only Ike's has a Paul Reubens sandwich. Named for the late Paul Reubens (perhaps best known for his role as Pee-Wee Herman), the Paul Reubens sandwich takes the game to a whole new level. How much will you love it? You'll want to marry it.

While the original Reuben sandwich uses corned beef, Ike's version uses pastrami. The sandwich also comes with Swiss cheese, French dressing, purple slaw, lettuce, tomato, and Ike's signature Dirty Sauce, which is essentially a seasoned garlic aioli. Without any upcharges for additional toppings, the sandwich costs $13.95. Ike's also offers a version called the Pee Wee sandwich, which is identical with the exception of using vegan turkey instead of pastrami.

Naturally, people have endless positive things to say about the sandwich, with one Reddit user commenting, "This has got to be one of the best sammies in the game." Others also declared the sandwich their favorite, noting that the dressing ties it all together. The Paul Reubens sandwich also has a 90% positive rating on DoorDash, making it one of the highest-ranked items on Ike's menu.